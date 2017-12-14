Attacks in NC mall parking lot lead more women to ask for self-defense class

Mall parking lot muggings this holiday season have prompted a spike in interest in self-defense classes in one North Carolina city.
They have also renewed calls for all people to be vigilant of their surroundings.
One woman was attacked on Nov. 25 and another on Dec. 9 in the Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to local reports.
It took two suspects a matter of minutes to start using stolen bank cards after brutally attacking a 31-year-old woman in the November robbery, which came the day after Black Friday, according to WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem Police have charged a 14-year-old boy as the attacker and a 28-year-old woman as a getaway driver, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
The woman attacked on Dec. 9 told Fox8 she is a Hanes Mall employee who was walking to her car after a shift.
“They got about $120 off of me and that was about it, cigarettes and a lighter, and asked me where my car was and I refused to give the information so they kicked me until somebody kind of yelled across the parking lot and they saw lights and then took off,” she told the station.
Local martial arts instructor Rodrigo Marsal told WXII more women have asked about his free self-defense classes since the Nov. 25 attack.
“One class obviously is never enough, but they gain a lot of information, so when they walk away from this, their brain will work differently,” Marsal told WXII. “They will be looking for things to make sure that they are aware.”
More than 10 percent of all property crimes occur in parking lots or garages, according to the latest National Crime Victimization Survey by the Justice Department.
The most common place for purse snatching and pocket picking are in commercial places, including restaurants and bars, the survey said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
