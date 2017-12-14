Crime

Attacks in NC mall parking lot lead more women to ask for self-defense class

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 14, 2017 12:19 PM

Mall parking lot muggings this holiday season have prompted a spike in interest in self-defense classes in one North Carolina city.

They have also renewed calls for all people to be vigilant of their surroundings.

One woman was attacked on Nov. 25 and another on Dec. 9 in the Hanes Mall parking lot in Winston-Salem, according to local reports.

It took two suspects a matter of minutes to start using stolen bank cards after brutally attacking a 31-year-old woman in the November robbery, which came the day after Black Friday, according to WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem Police have charged a 14-year-old boy as the attacker and a 28-year-old woman as a getaway driver, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman attacked on Dec. 9 told Fox8 she is a Hanes Mall employee who was walking to her car after a shift.

“They got about $120 off of me and that was about it, cigarettes and a lighter, and asked me where my car was and I refused to give the information so they kicked me until somebody kind of yelled across the parking lot and they saw lights and then took off,” she told the station.

Local martial arts instructor Rodrigo Marsal told WXII more women have asked about his free self-defense classes since the Nov. 25 attack.

“One class obviously is never enough, but they gain a lot of information, so when they walk away from this, their brain will work differently,” Marsal told WXII. “They will be looking for things to make sure that they are aware.”

More than 10 percent of all property crimes occur in parking lots or garages, according to the latest National Crime Victimization Survey by the Justice Department.

The most common place for purse snatching and pocket picking are in commercial places, including restaurants and bars, the survey said.

More Videos

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Pause
Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March 3:12

SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March

Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 1:27

Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

His son was shot and killed in Raleigh: 'He had a great heart' 2:29

His son was shot and killed in Raleigh: 'He had a great heart'

Mariah Woods body recovered, mother’s boyfriend charged 1:19

Mariah Woods body recovered, mother’s boyfriend charged

  • Miami Beach self-defense class teaches moves against crime

    Officers teach how people can protect themselves to lessen the risk of becoming a crime victim. The best case scenario: striking an attacker and then running.

Miami Beach self-defense class teaches moves against crime

Officers teach how people can protect themselves to lessen the risk of becoming a crime victim. The best case scenario: striking an attacker and then running.

Matias Ocner mocner@miamiherald.com

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Pause
Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March 3:12

SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March

Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 1:27

Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

His son was shot and killed in Raleigh: 'He had a great heart' 2:29

His son was shot and killed in Raleigh: 'He had a great heart'

Mariah Woods body recovered, mother’s boyfriend charged 1:19

Mariah Woods body recovered, mother’s boyfriend charged

  • Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

    Cellphone video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

View More Video