Cheryl Antoinette Risley
Cheryl Antoinette Risley CCBI
Cheryl Antoinette Risley CCBI

Crime

2 women are ‘older adults.’ The younger is accused of ripping off her elder.

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 14, 2017 12:29 PM

RALEIGH

A 69-year-old Raleigh woman is charged with using a 76-year-old friend's identity to get credit cards, using them to shop and writing checks for more than $59,000 from the friend's bank accounts.

Cheryl Antoinette Risley, who lives on Partridge Lane, was named in six arrest warrants issued Tuesday. She surrendered at the Wake County Detention Center on Wednesday as was held in lieu of $400,000 bail.

According to the charges from Raleigh police, the fraudulent activity began in July 2015 and ran through September of this year.

Police got involved after one of the older woman’s relatives questioned activity in her accounts, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said..

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the 18 felony charges accuses Risley of exploiting the trust of an older adult, which state law defines as anyone 65 or older.

The other charges are two counts of identity theft, six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny and eight counts of uttering a forged instrument.

According to police, Risley opened accounts in the friend’s name for a credit card from the Home Shopping Network, two credit cards from Chase Bank, an Apple Rewards MasterCard and a QVC credit card.

One of the charges accuses Risley of writing checks from one of the friend’s bank accounts to pay $59,390 on the fraudulent credit accounts.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

    Cellphone video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man
Bodycam video shows cop shooting man dragging deputy 2:32

Bodycam video shows cop shooting man dragging deputy
Brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship caught on video 0:51

Brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship caught on video

View More Video