Rumors of protest at Sanderson High after allegations that officer choked a student

A day after a Sanderson High School resource officer was temporarily reassigned while his actions during a student fight are investigated, the school was on alert for a potential protest to take place.
“There are social media posts about rumors of a protest, but no protest has occurred,” Lisa Luten, a schools spokeswoman said late Thursday morning.
Luten could not confirm reports that Sanderson Principal Greg Decker said in a morning announcement to the school that he hoped an “aggressive protest” allegedly scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday on the campus would not happen.
Luten said the school was not under lockdown Thursday morning, one day after the officer was temporarily reassigned following allegations that he choked a student while breaking up a fight on the campus.
Never miss a local story.
Senior Officer A.J. Moser was temporarily reassigned to the Crime Reporting Center while the “incident is thoroughly investigated,” Donna-maria Harris, a Raleigh police spokeswoman, reported.
Moser was hired by the police department on Jan. 29, 2007 and assigned to Sanderson High School in August 2013, Harris reported.
Harris declined to say when the department’s investigation of the incident will be complete. She also declined to say whether the police department had increased its presence at the school following rumors of a Thursday protest.
In a phone message to the Sanderson community Wednesday afternoon, Principal Greg Decker said two students were involved in a physical altercation that morning outside the school’s cafeteria. The school resource officer intervened and attempted to escort the students inside, Decker said. One student tried to flee, but was subdued and handcuffed by the officer, the principal said.
Students who saw videotape of the incident said the officer seemed to be choking the subdued student.
“We have heard ... concern from some of our students regarding the officer’s response,” Decker said in his recorded message. “We have forwarded these to the school resource officer’s supervisors within the Raleigh Police Department. The incident is now being thoroughly investigated.”
Decker added, “As a principal, I am committed to create a safe environment for our students. That includes ensuring that any disciplinary action taken by anyone in our building is just and appropriate.”
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments