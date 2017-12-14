Rumors of protest at Sanderson High after allegations that officer choked a student

More Videos 1:47 CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC Pause 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 1:27 Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money 3:12 SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March 1:26 Miami Beach self-defense class teaches moves against crime 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:27 Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation Cell phone video shows a school resource officer at Sanderson High School in Raleigh subduing a student allegedly involved in a fight at the school. The officer at Sanderson High School was temporarily reassigned Wednesday as police investigate his actions. Cell phone video shows a school resource officer at Sanderson High School in Raleigh subduing a student allegedly involved in a fight at the school. The officer at Sanderson High School was temporarily reassigned Wednesday as police investigate his actions.

Cell phone video shows a school resource officer at Sanderson High School in Raleigh subduing a student allegedly involved in a fight at the school. The officer at Sanderson High School was temporarily reassigned Wednesday as police investigate his actions.