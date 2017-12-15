Crime

NC girl ‘didn’t deserve the pictures that she got’ online. A man is now serving life.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 15, 2017 10:45 AM

A Thomasville man says he’ll never forget what he saw on his 9-year-old stepdaughter’s tablet one night when he was putting her to bed.

Joseph Lyons told FOX8 he noticed a notification from the “Say Hi” app on the device. When he checked it, he discovered video of a man molesting a girl. The man was also trying to connect with Lyons’ stepdaughter, the report said.

“There it was in plain sight,” Lyons told FOX8. “A pedophile just exposing himself to my little girl. She didn’t deserve the pictures that she got.”

Lyons reported what he found to Thomasville Police, who passed the tablet on to the Homeland Security Investigations unit in Winston-Salem. The man in the video was arrested the next day in South Florida, after police there found child porn on several of his electronic devices, according to FOX 8.

“I don’t think I could have asked, if I would have set a timetable, for them to have had any more of a productive response,” Thomasville Sgt. Steve Currie told the High Point news station. “You’re dealing with people that can be as close as down the street or across the country and unfortunately with social media you’re inviting a lot of people in your home that you don’t know.”

Scott Joseph Trader, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., was sentenced to life in prison last week for producing and distributing child pornography, coercing children to make child pornography, and possessing child pornography, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

Trader’s acts involved dozens of minor victims from at least November 2014 to May 2017, the release said.

He made videos of himself sexually abusing two girls entrusted to his care, including a 2-year-old, and collected vast amounts of child pornography, the statement said.

“Trader distributed large amounts of child pornography over the internet to adults and to minor victims as young as 8 years old, which included the videos/images of the defendant’s own sexual abuse of children,” the Justice Department said.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

