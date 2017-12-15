Raleigh woman put homemade heating pad in a diaper and severely burned a child, reports say

A Raleigh woman faces a charge of felony child abuse for negligence resulting in serious physical injury to a child, officials say.
Brenyelle Kimberly Bonds, 22, of 1116 Shadywood Lane in Raleigh, was arrested Thursday. An arrest warrant alleges that Bonds put a homemade heating pad in a diaper, causing severe burns to the buttocks of a child in her care, ABC11 reported.
Bonds is designated “a parent or any other person providing care to or supervision of” the child and showed “reckless disregard for human life,” based on the charge.
She was being held under $50,000 secured bond with a court date set for Friday, according to county records.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
