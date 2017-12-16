Woman convicted of spiking grandson’s sippy cup with opioid, killing him

A jury found a woman guilty of putting an opioid in a sippy cup, killing her 14-month-old grandson in 2014 in Pickens, S.C.
Angela Denise Brewer, 46, was convicted Thursday of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison, WSPA reported. Investigators determined Brewer was the only person watching the child the day he died.
A family member was performing CPR on the child when officials responded to a call that he was not breathing, in October 2014, according to WYFF.
An autopsy confirmed a brand of the pain medication oxycodone had killed the child, the Greenville station reported.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
