Crime

Couple made shoplifting a family affair, Raleigh police charge

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 18, 2017 12:58 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 01:48 PM

RALEIGH

A man and woman from Henderson were arrested after what police said was shoplifting at a Belk store in the Triangle Town Center shopping center and using one of their children to help.

Shandalin Jacinta Person, 33, and Altarik Jamal Alston, 38, were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with felony larceny and conspiracy.

Altarik_Jamal_Alston
Altarik Jamal Alston
CCBI

According to police, Person took an anti-shoplifting device off a coat and gave it to her 9-year-old son to carry while they were in the store Saturday afternoon.

The couple had collected $1,580 worth of “clothing jewelry and jackets,” the charges stated.

Shandalin_Jacinta_Person
Shandalin Jacinta Person
CCBI

Person was also charged with larceny by deactivating an anti-shoplifting device, which is a felony, resisting an officer by giving false information about one of the four children she and Alston had with them, and habitual larceny.

Police said a computer check showed that Person had been convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Franklin County in 2015 and 2016 and twice this year.

Habitual larceny is a felony charge.

Alston was held in lieu of $69,000 bail, with a magistrate noting that he faces two pending indictments in Franklin County. Person was held in lieu of $45,000.

