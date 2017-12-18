Couple made shoplifting a family affair, Raleigh police charge

A man and woman from Henderson were arrested after what police said was shoplifting at a Belk store in the Triangle Town Center shopping center and using one of their children to help.
Shandalin Jacinta Person, 33, and Altarik Jamal Alston, 38, were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with felony larceny and conspiracy.
According to police, Person took an anti-shoplifting device off a coat and gave it to her 9-year-old son to carry while they were in the store Saturday afternoon.
The couple had collected $1,580 worth of “clothing jewelry and jackets,” the charges stated.
Person was also charged with larceny by deactivating an anti-shoplifting device, which is a felony, resisting an officer by giving false information about one of the four children she and Alston had with them, and habitual larceny.
Police said a computer check showed that Person had been convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Franklin County in 2015 and 2016 and twice this year.
Habitual larceny is a felony charge.
Alston was held in lieu of $69,000 bail, with a magistrate noting that he faces two pending indictments in Franklin County. Person was held in lieu of $45,000.
