35 pounds of pot seized in bust of WA man at RDU terminal

A man who lives in Tacoma, Wash., had 35.5 pounds of marijuana at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday evening, according to airport police.
Tramaine Jhamar Moss, 31, who was listed as living on 118th Street South, was charged with trafficking in marijuana.
Police arrested Moss at Terminal 2, according to Wake County records.
Police had not disclosed Tuesday whether Moss was a passenger on an incoming flight, was at RDU to board a flight or was there for another reason. They also had not said where they found the marijuana.
A magistrate who set Moss’ bail at $100,000 noted that Moss has no connections in the Triangle.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
