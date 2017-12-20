Steven Phillip Brey
Steven Phillip Brey CCBI
Steven Phillip Brey CCBI

Crime

Methodist University religion prof sentenced to probation in child-porn case

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 01:48 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

A Methodist University associate professor arrested in October on charges of having child pornography on his computer has pleaded guilty to two indictments, been put on three years' probation and told to register as a sex offender.

Steven Phillip Brey, 54, was arrested Oct. 25 on the college’s campus in Fayetteville after Cary police detective Kevin West swore out warrants accusing him of 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. West said he had accessed child porn from Brey’s computer in 2015.

Brey was teaching in Methodist’s Department of Philosophy & Religion and specializes in the early Christian church. He had been held in the Wake County Detention Center after his arrest.

A Wake County grand jury indicted Brey on the same charges on Nov. 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dec. 15, Brey pleaded guilty to two exploitation counts, and the district attorney’s office dismissed the other four.

Brey’s status with the university was unclear. The school is closed for winter break until January.

Spokeswoman Roxana Ross said Wednesday that the university does not comment on personnel matters.

A website that tracks child-pornography charges against professors reported that Brey’s profile on the Methodist website remained active this week.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

    On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied.

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In 0:18

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In
Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 2:56

Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man
Bodycam video shows cop shooting man dragging deputy 2:32

Bodycam video shows cop shooting man dragging deputy

View More Video