Methodist University religion prof sentenced to probation in child-porn case

A Methodist University associate professor arrested in October on charges of having child pornography on his computer has pleaded guilty to two indictments, been put on three years' probation and told to register as a sex offender.
Steven Phillip Brey, 54, was arrested Oct. 25 on the college’s campus in Fayetteville after Cary police detective Kevin West swore out warrants accusing him of 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. West said he had accessed child porn from Brey’s computer in 2015.
Brey was teaching in Methodist’s Department of Philosophy & Religion and specializes in the early Christian church. He had been held in the Wake County Detention Center after his arrest.
A Wake County grand jury indicted Brey on the same charges on Nov. 18.
Dec. 15, Brey pleaded guilty to two exploitation counts, and the district attorney’s office dismissed the other four.
Brey’s status with the university was unclear. The school is closed for winter break until January.
Spokeswoman Roxana Ross said Wednesday that the university does not comment on personnel matters.
A website that tracks child-pornography charges against professors reported that Brey’s profile on the Methodist website remained active this week.
