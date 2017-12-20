Police search for 3 men who kicked in the door and ransacked a Morrisville home

More Videos

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

Pause
NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:00

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

  • Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

    On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied.

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied. Morrisville Police Department
On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied. Morrisville Police Department

Crime

Police search for 3 men who kicked in the door and ransacked a Morrisville home

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 02:28 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 02:55 PM

MORRISVILLE

Three men kicked in the door of a Morrisville home, ransacked the house and stole designer handbags and jewelry, police said on Tuesday.

Police released a surveillance video of the crime in hopes of identifying the three suspects. The break-in happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday at a home on the 100 block of Brentfield Loop.

Three black male suspects kicked open the front door of the home, police said. No one was home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ellerbe with the Morrisville Police Department at 919-463-1653.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

Pause
NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Free lunch for needy diners 0:46

Free lunch for needy diners

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:26

NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun'

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:00

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

  • Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

    On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied.

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

View More Video