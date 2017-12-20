Police search for 3 men who kicked in the door and ransacked a Morrisville home

More Videos 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport Pause 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 0:46 Free lunch for needy diners 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:00 Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 2:29 Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied. On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied. Morrisville Police Department

