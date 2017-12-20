Police search for 3 men who kicked in the door and ransacked a Morrisville home

Three men kicked in the door of a Morrisville home, ransacked the house and stole designer handbags and jewelry, police said on Tuesday.
Police released a surveillance video of the crime in hopes of identifying the three suspects. The break-in happened between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday at a home on the 100 block of Brentfield Loop.
Three black male suspects kicked open the front door of the home, police said. No one was home at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ellerbe with the Morrisville Police Department at 919-463-1653.
