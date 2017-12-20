Crime

Woman’s body found near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. Police investigating as homicide.

A woman was found dead in Raleigh on Wednesday. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Raleigh police said they found the body of Carolyn Hall Jeffries, 68, in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road. She would have been 69 on Saturday, Dec. 23. No other information was immediately available.

The body was found in a residential area down the road from Southeast Raleigh High School.

RPD spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said earlier Tuesday that police were unsure if the body was Jennifer Arrington, a woman missing since Aug. 12.

Arrington’s boyfriend Andrew Meeks was charged with Arrington’s murder in September, but her body has not yet been found.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

