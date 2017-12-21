Burglary response took police nearly an hour, report says. Officials are investigating.

Officials are trying to determine why it took police nearly an hour to respond after a woman called 911 to report a burglary in progress at her home.
The woman watched on security camera as people broke into the back door of her Oakwood North home about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, WNCN reported. The homeowner called 911 at 6:34 p.m. and again at about 7 before police responded at 7:24, according to the report.
A Raleigh spokesperson said the city views the safety and security of the community its top priority, and that the 911 call is being investigated.
“The Raleigh Police Department and the Emergency Communications Center are conducting investigations into the handling of a recent 9-1-1 burglary call,” the statement issued Wednesday night said. “We are committed to always having strong, reliable communication between these two important departments.”
