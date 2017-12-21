Burglary response took police nearly an hour, report says. Officials are investigating.

Morrisville police release surveillance video related to recent break-In

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, between the hours of 1:30-3:30 p.m. a home in the 100 block of Brentfield Loop was broken into. The three Black male suspects made entry by forcibly kicking in the front door. Once inside, the suspects ransacked the house and left with several designer handbags and jewelry. The home was unoccupied.