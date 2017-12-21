Prison officer shot man in back and tried to kill him, police say

A North Carolina prison officer has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say she shot a man in the back.
The off-duty officer, Erica Tamika Johnson, is accused of attempting to kill Remus Davis in Richmond County, southeast of Charlotte. According to the arrest warrant, Johnson shot Davis in the back twice and attempted to shoot him in the head “with malice and deliberation.”
Johnson, 34, works as an officer at Lanesboro Correctional Institution, also southeast of Charlotte. She has worked for the prison system since 2008.
She is being held in the Richmond County Detention Center in Rockingham.
The alleged shooting reportedly happened on Dec. 14, according to the arrest warrant. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.
Davis appears to have worked for the state prison system in the past, according to his Facebook page and state records.
A Charlotte Observer investigation published earlier this year found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina’s prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it.
The stories also showed that the state’s prisons sometimes hire employees with troubled pasts, failing to take steps that other state use to vet job applicants.
Ames Alexander: 704-358-5060, @amesalex
Gavin Off: 704-358-6038
