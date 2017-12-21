Getty Images/iStockphoto
Southeast Raleigh woman found dead in the bed of her home; police suspect foul play

By Thomasi McDonald

December 21, 2017 05:33 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:43 PM

RALEIGH

Carolyn Hall Jeffries would have celebrated her 69th birthday Saturday.

But on Wednesday, a family member who had not heard from Jeffries in recent days went to check on her, finding her dead in the bedroom of her Southeast Raleigh home, according to a copy of a 911 recording made public Thursday by the Raleigh Police Department. Police think Jeffries, a 1968 graduate of J.W. Ligon High School, was the victim of homicide, authorities reported.

Before discovering Jeffries’ body, the 911 caller told a dispatcher that shotgun shells were scattered in the backyard of the home and that one bullet was lodged in the locked back door of her home, according to the 911 recording.

It was just after 4:05 p.m. Wednesday when the 911 caller told a dispatcher that he visited Jeffries’ one-story home on Rock Quarry Road and found her in bed, unresponsive with the covers pulled over her head.

The caller, whose name was not made public, said he had been trying to call Jeffries for several days but she had not answered her phone.

The caller said that when he pulled on the blanket that was covering Jeffries, “it felt like it was stuck to her.”

Police are asking that anyone with information that might assist their investigation call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald

