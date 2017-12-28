Surveillance image from one of two bank robberies police believe the same man committed within 14 minutes in Garner, N.C. Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017.
A man robbed two banks in 14 minutes, Garner police say

By Aaron Moody

December 28, 2017 08:40 AM

GARNER

Police say a man robbed two banks within 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

The Coastal Federal Credit Union at 1060 Timber Drive East was hit first, at 4:43 p.m. Police say the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1000 Vandora Springs Road – just around the corner from the police department – was robbed at 4:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen in the robberies. No money was taken from the CFCU, but the suspect jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the SECU, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5-foot-7 and 150 to 160 pounds. He is shown in surveillance images wearing blue jeans, a black hat, sunglasses and a mask over his face.

Police said the suspect was driving a small, white compact car, maybe a Nissan.

Anyone with information can reach the Garner Police Department at 919-773-4418. People can also provide anonymous tips at www.garnernc.gov.

