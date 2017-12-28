A man robbed two banks in 14 minutes, Garner police say

Police say a man robbed two banks within 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
The Coastal Federal Credit Union at 1060 Timber Drive East was hit first, at 4:43 p.m. Police say the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1000 Vandora Springs Road – just around the corner from the police department – was robbed at 4:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen in the robberies. No money was taken from the CFCU, but the suspect jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the SECU, police said.
Suspect pictures is from the Coastal Federal Credit Union. Investigators believe that the same suspect was responsible for both reported robberies. pic.twitter.com/Ay8tOt7Iex— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) December 27, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The suspect is described as a white man about 5-foot-7 and 150 to 160 pounds. He is shown in surveillance images wearing blue jeans, a black hat, sunglasses and a mask over his face.
Police said the suspect was driving a small, white compact car, maybe a Nissan.
Garner Police are on scene and Investigators are trying to determine if the same suspect(s) were responsible for both robberies. Potential suspect vehicle is possibly brown in color, maybe a Nissan. Suspect is believed to be a white male. No further description at this time— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) December 27, 2017
The suspect is a white male, 5’6 - 5’8 weighing 150-160 lbs. wearing blue jeans, black hat & sunglasses. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is believed to be driving a small white compact car, not brown. No weapon was seen. pic.twitter.com/GlIfYFfKsp— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) December 28, 2017
Anyone with information can reach the Garner Police Department at 919-773-4418. People can also provide anonymous tips at www.garnernc.gov.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments