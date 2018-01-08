Juvenile victim of alleged sexual misconduct used cell phone to record the incident

A 14-year-old girl who told police that she was sexually assaulted by the 45-year-old owner of a physical fitness center used her cell phone to record the incident.
The juvenile told police that Samuel Oscar Blue rubbed her inner thigh underneath her shorts and moved his hands into her vaginal area.
“The victim used her cell phone as a recording device and recorded the incident,” Raleigh Det. G. H. Petersen stated in a search warrant made public Monday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
The 14-year-old and another alleged victim also told police that Blue, owner of Triangle Vertimax Athletic Sports Performance and Wellness in east Raleigh, took pictures of them that he posted on social media.
Never miss a local story.
Blue was arrested twice in November following the accusations. Police first charged him on Nov. 21 with sexual battery of a juvenile girl. The age of the girl was not released. He was released from custody the next day after posting a $1,000 bail.
On Nov. 28, investigators arrested Blue again on a felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a 14-year-old. He was released from the Wake County jail the next day after posting a $15,000 bond, a jail spokesman reported Monday afternoon.
Investigators say the felony charges were filed against Blue for an offense that happened on July 14, according to the arrest warrant.
Blue first came to the attention of police on Nov. 2, when a man reported that Blue had massaged his daughter and later sent her a text message asking for a picture of the place where tape was placed near her groin area.
Blue was arrested on Nov. 21 after the alleged victim’s mother called 911 and told a dispatcher that Blue put his hand down the pants of a juvenile girl.
The child later told police that after a workout session with Blue, she went into a room for a massage and laid down on a table. The girl said Blue rubbed her inner thigh with his hands and then moved his hands under her shorts near her vaginal area. The child said she moved her hands on top of her shorts near the area to stop any further inappropriate touching.
The child also told police that Blue had communicated with her through social media. He complimented her on her appearance and posted a picture of her on social media, Petersen stated in the search warrant.
The felony charge on Nov. 28 was filed after police said Blue “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit and attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the alleged victim, according to the arrest warrant.
The child’s mother told police that Blue took photos of her child at the fitness center and during her volleyball games. Blue sent the photos to the child’s mother via text messages, Petersen reported.
Petersen obtained the search warrant to seize Blue’s Samsung mobile phone and Apple MacBook. Petersen stated that the devices may contain evidence and could be used to identify other victims or witnesses, according to the search warrant application.
Wake County District Court Judge Eric Chasse told Blue he could spend nearly five years in prison if convicted of the felony offense. He also ordered the sports trainer to have no contact with the victim and not be in the presence of anyone 16 or younger without direct supervision, a county deputy clerk reported.
The Vertimax training center is on Corporation Parkway and has trained some of the top high school athletes in the region, including several young women who earned athletic scholarships to attend college.
Blue lives in northeast Raleigh, according to court records
According to his company’s website, he is a native of Fort Hood, Texas, who grew up in Detroit. He was raised in a military family that traveled often before settling in Fort Bragg, where he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
In the Army from 1991 to 2001, Blue earned training qualifications including master fitness certification. On the company’s website, he said that while he was in the Army he became interested in helping young people and formed the nonprofit Top Rank Mentoring, Inc.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments