Woman found stabbed near Raleigh shopping center

Raleigh police said they found a woman stabbed near a shopping center on North Raleigh Boulevard on Thursday.
At about 6:20 p.m., police were dispatched to 1100 N. Raleigh Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds.
The woman was taken to Wake Medical Center with wounds that were serious, but not life threatening.
An investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
