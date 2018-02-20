Suspect in Cary rape case turns himself in, gets $1.5 million bond

The suspect in a Cary burglary and sexual assault case has turned himself to law enforcement, the town said on Tuesday.
Antwain Lamar Dennis, 35, turned himself over to authorities and was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping. If convicted, he could face a sentence of life without parole.
A Wake County judge on Thursday set Dennis’ bond at $1.5 million.
Dennis turned himself into the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.
Never miss a local story.
On Feb. 17, Cary police responded to the reported assault of an elderly woman in her room at the Woodland Terrace apartments, a senior-living community at 300 Kildaire Woods Drive at about 12:28 a.m. Upon arrival, police secured the scene and searched the area with K9 units. There were no other injuries reported.
Investigators on Monday made public a heavily redacted 911 call from the Woodland Terrace apartments. The caller, who was not identified, said he or she passed by a man who was wearing a camouflage jacket and matched Dennis’ description just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, shortly after the alleged attack.
Dennis allegedly entered the victim’s apartment unit through the front door and told her he was carrying a pistol, according to Capt. Randall Rhyne of the Cary Police Department. He was considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636.
The Raleigh Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted in the case.
Comments