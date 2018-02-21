New child-rape charges filed against Morrisville man

A Morrisville man who faces 20 indictments for statutory rape involving two girls beginning in 2016 was charged Tuesday with two counts of raping the same girls over a year earlier.
Moises Laracuente-Aponte, 49, is named in an arrest warrant that Holly Springs police obtained Monday. He was served with the charges Tuesday at the Wake County Detention Center, where he now is being held on $7 million bail.
The new charges say the offenses happened between July 1, 2015, and last July 1 and list the same victims.
The previous round of charges by Morrisville police, which included several counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, said the incidents began in November 2016 and ran through last Dec. 5, arrest paperwork stated. Police said then that the girls were 15 and 12.
In early December, police charged Laracuente-Aponte with 20 counts of statutory rape and four counts of taking indecent liberties with the older girl.
On Jan. 9, a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments charging Laracuente-Aponte with the 20 counts of statutory rape and with six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
