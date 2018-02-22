Game Stop worker pilfered products, then brought them back for refunds, charge say

A man stole video games from a Game Stop store where he was working and returned them and got refunds, according to charges that police filed.
Police accused Glen Franklin Davis Jr., 29, of Praxis Way in Cary of embezzlement and of obtaining $598.23 cents from the store by false pretense.
They arrested him at the store about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the charges, the scheme ran from June 1 of last year through New Year’s Eve.
Davis’ bail was set at $3,000, and he was held overnight.
