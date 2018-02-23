At a Durham high school, Morrisville police arrest second teen in October robbery

A 16-year-old from Durham is the second person charged with the armed robbery of a Sheetz convenience store on Chapel Hill Road last year and was arrested Thursday at Riverside High School.
Rhykem Jai-Markyle Green is accused in arrest warrants of four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of kidnapping and three counts of conspiracy.
Green lives on Horton Road in Durham and turned 16 two weeks before the holdup.
Records showed Green was taken into custody at 3218 Rose of Sharon Road in Durham, where Riverside is.
Customers who were in the Sheetz store were robbed by four people in the early morning hours of Oct. 27. One of them showed a gun, police said then, and witnesses told investigators that they believed one of the quartet was female.
The four fled in a Jeep they stole from one of the customers, police said. One of the robbery counts against Green said the Jeep was worth $35,000.
Durham police found the jeep there the day after the robbery. They also arrested 16-year-old Daquan Lashawn Kincy of Durham on charges of committing four armed robberies there, and Morrisville police added charges for the Sheetz case.
Durham and Morrisville officials had initially spelled his name Quincy, but he was being held in the Durham County jail under the name Kincy, according to online records.
Kincy faces a total of 37 arrest warrants and indictments, including the charges from Morrisville. His bail was set at $2.45 million.
Morrisville police spokeswoman Stephanie Smith said the investigation is continuing and detectives in Morrisville and Durham are collaborating. At least one juvenile figures in that work, Smith said.
