Can you help Garner police find this suspect in a Thursday holdup?

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

February 23, 2018 01:12 PM

GARNER

Police on Friday asked the public's help in finding Michael Scott King, who they say robbed a gas station the day before.

Police said in a Twitter post that they have sworn out warrants to arrest King for a holdup at a Speedway station at 1470 U.S. 70. He is accused of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police asked anyone with information on how they can find King to contact them at 919-772-8810.

King had been arrested by Raleigh police on Feb. 8 for felony possession of a Schedule I drug. That category covers heroin and opiates.

When he was booked into the Wake County Detention Center in that instance, he gave a home address in Battleboro, in Nash County. In earlier arrests, he gave addresses in Clayton and Cary.

King was released from prison last October after serving a three-month sentence that was imposed because officials determined he had violated probation conditions related to several larceny convictions from crimes in 2010.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

