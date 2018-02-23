Can you help Garner police find this suspect in a Thursday holdup?

Police on Friday asked the public's help in finding Michael Scott King, who they say robbed a gas station the day before.
Police said in a Twitter post that they have sworn out warrants to arrest King for a holdup at a Speedway station at 1470 U.S. 70. He is accused of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police asked anyone with information on how they can find King to contact them at 919-772-8810.
Know where this person is? Garner Police have warrants for arrest for 36yo Michael Scott King of Garner for the robbery of the Garner Speedway located at 1470 US Hwy 70 on Thursday, 2/22/18. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department. pic.twitter.com/rMw5YaER3w— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) February 23, 2018
Never miss a local story.
King had been arrested by Raleigh police on Feb. 8 for felony possession of a Schedule I drug. That category covers heroin and opiates.
When he was booked into the Wake County Detention Center in that instance, he gave a home address in Battleboro, in Nash County. In earlier arrests, he gave addresses in Clayton and Cary.
King was released from prison last October after serving a three-month sentence that was imposed because officials determined he had violated probation conditions related to several larceny convictions from crimes in 2010.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments