Composite sketch of possible suspect in Feb. 13, 2018 shooting death in the 800 block of Bakers Grove Way in Raleigh.
Composite sketch of possible suspect in Feb. 13, 2018 shooting death in the 800 block of Bakers Grove Way in Raleigh. Raleigh Police Department
Composite sketch of possible suspect in Feb. 13, 2018 shooting death in the 800 block of Bakers Grove Way in Raleigh. Raleigh Police Department

Crime

The man in this sketch may be responsible for fatal shooting near downtown Raleigh

By Thomasi McDonald

tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

February 23, 2018 03:31 PM

RALEIGH

Police on Friday made public a composite sketch of one of the people they think might be responsible for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Raleigh this month.

Investigators also released surveillance photos of a white, 2017 Nissan Rogue the suspects were traveling in the night of the shooting.

The artist’s rendering is of a black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, police reported in a Friday news release. Investigators described the second suspect as a black man who stands about 6 feet tall with dreadlocks.

Police say a third man was behind the wheel of the Nissan Rogue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was just after 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 when police were alerted about a shooting in the 800 block of Bakers Grove Way, about two miles east of downtown in the College Park neighborhood.

The officers found the shooting victim, Vernon Jerome Jeffreys, who died.

Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding the individual pictured in the composite sketch or any occupants in the Nissan Rogue on Feb. 13 to call the Raleigh Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing

View More Video