The man in this sketch may be responsible for fatal shooting near downtown Raleigh

Police on Friday made public a composite sketch of one of the people they think might be responsible for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Raleigh this month.
Investigators also released surveillance photos of a white, 2017 Nissan Rogue the suspects were traveling in the night of the shooting.
The artist’s rendering is of a black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, police reported in a Friday news release. Investigators described the second suspect as a black man who stands about 6 feet tall with dreadlocks.
Police say a third man was behind the wheel of the Nissan Rogue.
It was just after 10:30 p.m. Feb. 13 when police were alerted about a shooting in the 800 block of Bakers Grove Way, about two miles east of downtown in the College Park neighborhood.
The officers found the shooting victim, Vernon Jerome Jeffreys, who died.
Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding the individual pictured in the composite sketch or any occupants in the Nissan Rogue on Feb. 13 to call the Raleigh Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
