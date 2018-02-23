Man wrecked his car, fired gunshots, got naked and ran into woods, NC officials say

A man wrecked his car, got out and fired a gun several times into the air, and then got naked and ran into the woods Thursday night, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Anthony Dunbar, 33, of Wilmington, faces charges of going armed to the terror of the public, indecent exposure, and violating a local ordinance by discharging a firearm in an unsafe manner. He remained in jail Friday afternoon under $2,500 bond.
Deputies told television station WWAY a man crashed his vehicle into another car near the intersection of Market Street, Torchwood Boulevard and Bayshore Drive east of Wilmington. Witnesses who called 911 reported a vehicle driving wildly on Market Street prior to the crash, according to the Wilmington StarNews.
The driver, later identified as Dunbar, “jumped out of the car, shot off four or five rounds, got naked and then ran into the woods,” sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer told the StarNews.
Brewer on Friday told The News & Observer that Dunbar “ran into the woods, then came back out to his car and attempted to put his clothes back on when deputies arrived.”
Dunbar did not give deputies an explanation for why he shot the gun or why he got naked, Brewer said.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528
