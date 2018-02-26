Fatal I-540 wreck brings DWI, felony charge for Raleigh man

A man faces charges of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving in a crash on Interstate 540 near U.S. 401 in Wake County early Saturday morning.
The State Highway Patrol arrested Barrod Heggs, 31, who lives on Crosswoods Way in Raleigh, after the 1:30 a.m. wreck.
The crash killed Stanley Tabron, Trooper C.A. Clay said in a complaint charging Heggs with felony death by vehicle.
The highway patrol said a 2013 Dodge Charger that Heggs was driving hit the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that Tabron was driving.
The Tahoe overturned, and Tabron, 37, of Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
Heggs was unhurt. He “smelled strongly of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes,” Clay wrote.
Heggs refused a breath test, and authorities got a search warrant to take blood from him for analysis.
Heggs told authorities he is a traveling hotel manager who works for varying amounts of time in 18 eastern states.
A magistrate set Heggs’ bail at $77,000, and he was held for a first court appearance.
