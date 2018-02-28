Man charged with kidnapping girl, taking liberties; gave police false name

A man who gave police a false name and date of birth but was identified through an immigration check was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and taking indecent liberties with her.
An arrest warrant named the suspect as Jose Rivera Rosado, 51, from Willow Spring. When Wake County sheriff’s deputies inquired about him through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, he was identified as Seledonio Martinez Gonzalez, 52.
Police charged Gonzalez with taking the girl in a car and taking indecent liberties with her on Jan. 25.
Court records showed Gonzalez also was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female the same day, but details of that charge were not immediately available.
A magistrate set Gonzalez’ bail at $500,000.
The Homeland Security notification said Gonzalez is from El Salvador and had been ordered deported. Details were not unavailable, however.
