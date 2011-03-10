Jury hears of scene at party before Nancy Cooper’s death

Nancy Cooper stayed late at a neighborhood cookout the last night her friends saw her alive, voicing frustration about her marriage and confiding in neighbors about her desire to start life anew.
The mother of two had been one of the first to arrive at the Cary neighborhood party on July 11, 2008. It was one of those occasions where everybody was asked to bring a dish, and Nancy Cooper was to bring ribs.
Raising the curtain Wednesday on the murder trial of Brad Cooper, prosecutor Amy Fitzhugh told the 10 women and two men on the jury that anger raged inside Nancy Cooper the night of the party.
She was reported missing the next day, and found dead two days later in an unfinished subdivision nearly three miles from the Cary home that she and her husband shared.
Her husband, Brad Cooper, has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial is expected to take four to six weeks.
The case, with its allegations of domestic violence and international custody disputes, has been closely watched in the Triangle and in western Canada, where the Coopers lived before moving to Cary.
News crews from Edmonton, Canada, the capital of the province of Alberta, were in the Wake County courtroom this week, as were Nancy Cooper’s parents.
Though his defense team is scheduled to give their opening statement this morning, the attorneys representing him have argued that Cary police focused on Brad Cooper early in their investigation and ignored details that might have led them to a different suspect.
What neighbors heard
On the night of the neighborhood party in July, the day before Nancy Cooper was reported missing, the mother of two was upset about how little attention her husband had been paying to their two young daughters, Fitzhugh said in her opening statement. After returning from vacation with her father, she was disappointed with how messy she had found their house, and they also argued over money.
The two had a confrontation at the cookout, Fitzhugh said, and Brad Cooper left the neighbor’s home about 8 p.m. Nancy Cooper stayed behind.
Since the winter of 2008, Nancy Cooper had talked openly about wanting to leave her husband, prosecutors said. In the winter, they contended, Brad Cooper admitted to his wife that he had an affair.
Nancy Cooper had been making plans to move back to Canada with the two daughters.
In February of 2008, Fitzhugh said, Brad Cooper had canceled Nancy Cooper’s access to bank and credit card accounts. He doled out an allowance every Friday, she said, and unbeknownst to his spouse began monitoring her e-mail correspondence with lawyers and friends in April.
She had talked to a lawyer, Fitzhugh said, and even scheduled an April 19 get-together with friends dubbed “the saddest going-away party ever.“
But things changed.
Nancy Cooper hired a lawyer the day before the April get-together, Fitzhugh said, and Brad Cooper got a copy of a separation agreement outlining his financial obligations. He objected to the separation plans, and the party was no longer a good-bye.
“Now Nancy wasn’t free to leave any more,” Fitzhugh said.
On July 12, Nancy Cooper was scheduled to paint a dining room for Jessica Adam, a good friend.
But she never showed up that morning.
Adam tried Nancy Cooper on her cell phone and then at her home, according to prosecutors.
Brad Cooper answered the house phone, Fitzhugh told jurors, and told Adam that his spouse had gone running that morning with another friend.
The more Adam learned, the more worried she became. So, she called the Cary police department on the non-emergency number, according to Fitzhugh.
Cleaning up
When investigators arrived at the Lochmere subdivision where the Coopers lived, Brad Cooper’s reactions and responses were troubling, prosecutors contend.
The man who had a reputation for not being much of a housekeeper did numerous loads of laundry in the two days between the time his wife was reported missing and her partially clad body found near a storm drain, prosecutors contended.
He washed the teal-green sundress Nancy Cooper had worn to the neighbors’ cookout, prosecutors said, telling investigators he had noticed a stain on it.
Fitzhugh said that he told investigators he had been in his office with their younger daughter, who he said had awakened at 5:30 a.m.
Cooper told investigators he had gone to the store twice in those early morning hours - once to pick up milk for their daughter and then again to pick up laundry detergent. He told them that he had heard the door to their home open and close at about 7 a.m., and assumed his wife had gone out for a run.
In the weeks and months that followed, Fitzhugh said, investigators’ doubts about Cooper’s story increased.
In October 2008, after Nancy Cooper’s parents successfully persuaded a judge to give them custody of their daughter’s two young daughters, Brad Cooper was arrested by Cary police and charged with murder.
Prosecutors promised to present facts that they feel will lead jurors to the same conclusion as police.
“You will be convinced that Nancy Rentz Cooper never went for a run on July 12, 2008,” Fitzhugh said in her opening statement. “You will be convinced that Bradly Graham Cooper killed his wife and is guilty of first-degree murder.”
