Coopers come hazily into view

Two very different portraits of Brad and Nancy Cooper have emerged during the first two days of a murder trial that has sparked international interest.
Brad Cooper is accused of murdering Nancy Cooper, his wife of almost a decade. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as a tyrannical husband who cheated on his wife and then kept tight reins on her comings and goings by controlling her access to the family finances and stowing their children’s passports so she could not return to Canada, their homeland.
In a three-hour opening statement Thursday that occasionally drew rebuke from Wake County Superior Court Judge Paul Gessner, the defense team tried to persuade the 10 women and two men who make up the jury that Brad Cooper is not the “monster” portrayed by prosecutors but the victim of a rush to judgment by an inept police force.
They acknowledged that Brad Cooper had an extramarital affair with one of his wife’s good friends, but defense attorney Howard Kurtz tried to raise doubt about a police investigation that started as a missing person case.
“The Cary police department concluded that Brad Cooper killed his wife before they even began the investigation,” Kurtz told jurors.
The scenarios offered by the defense and prosecution for what happened in mid-July 2008, when Nancy Cooper was found dead and barely clad in an unfinished western Wake County subdivision, have the dark and torrid makings of a “Desperate Housewives” TV script.
In the Cary circles in which the Coopers socialized, there were allegations of furtive, flirtatious glances developing into duplicitous relationships. Neighbors would get together over backyard grills or glasses of wine and beer and share the details of marriages in trouble or crumbling friendships. Women would band together, according to defense lawyers and, in a manner similar to the so-called high school mean girls, exclude acquaintances from the in-crowd for daring to be different.
“You will hear from a clique in and around Cary,” Kurtz said. “They are pretty. They are popular. They are affluent. They are highly successful.”
But Kurtz said, the women weren’t as familiar with the Coopers’ home life as they thought.
Prosecutors portrayed Nancy Cooper, the mother of two, as an unhappy suburban spouse who desperately wanted out of her marriage after learning that her husband had an affair with a woman she thought was her friend. They contend that she had planned to return to Canada with her two daughters, but had been unable to leave because of custody disputes.
Defense attorneys, however, described Nancy Cooper as an outgoing woman who liked to exercise several hours a day, use the sauna at a nearby fitness club, hang out at the neighborhood pool and spend beyond the family’s means.
Though Brad Cooper made $135,000 in salary and bonuses from Cisco in 2007, defense attorneys said he took steps to protect the family’s finances in February 2008 by cutting his wife off from the bank and credit card accounts.
“Her greatest weakness was that she spent more than their means,” Kurtz said.
The murder case, with its allegations of domestic violence and international custody disputes, has been closely watched in the Triangle and in western Canada, where the Coopers lived before moving to Cary.
News crews from Edmonton, Canada, the capital of the province of Alberta, are in the Wake County courtroom this week, as are Nancy Cooper’s parents and Brad Cooper’s parents.
In his opening statement, Kurtz acknowledged that Brad Cooper had an affair with Heather Metour, a woman he knew from a master’s business program he was enrolled in at N.C. State University. Metour was not called to testify Thursday, and efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Kurtz also told jurors that Nancy Cooper was involved in a relationship with another man. Not only did Kurtz accuse Nancy Cooper of being inappropriately involved with John Pearson, who was not called to testify Thursday and could not be reached for comment, he raised questions about the paternity of her younger daughter, who was born eight months and 24 days after, the defense said, the two had an encounter.
“Even as the Cooper marriage became strained, Brad loved Nancy,” Kurtz said.
Nancy Cooper had been reported missing two days earlier by a friend who had expected her to come over to paint her living room.
Brad Cooper said his wife had gone out running that morning but had not returned home.
On Thursday afternoon, prosecutors began calling witnesses to the stand, starting with William Lee Boyer, the man who discovered Nancy Cooper’s body near a storm drain in an unfinished subdivision nearly three miles from the Coopers’ home in Cary’s Lochmere neighborhood.
Boyer was walking his dog on July 14, 2008, when he heard crows squawking and saw turkey vultures lingering in the trees. He went in search of what he thought would be a deer carcass and instead came across a much more troubling scene.
Prosecutors contend that Nancy Cooper never went for a run that day, that Brad Cooper strangled his wife in the early morning of July 12, 2008.
The defense contended Thursday in its protracted opening statement that Nancy Cooper, indeed, went out for a run and they plan to trace her path with 14 witnesses.
Kurtz argued that police overlooked many details early in their investigation that might have led them to a different suspect and different theory. He claimed that investigators were influenced by members of the neighborhood clique, who claimed to be Nancy Cooper’s closest friends and insisted from the start that Brad Cooper killed his wife.
Kurtz tried to portray the investigators as a bumbling group that lost data on Nancy Cooper’s smart phone, failed to properly secure crime scenes and based on a tip from a psychic, even “commandeered a golf cart” to search a local golf course for her body.
Police were under pressure, Kurtz said, to solve the homicide quickly because Cary’s reputation as a “safe city” was in jeopardy.
“There was pressure for this to be an isolated incident, and it was their job to put the public at ease,” Kurtz said.
Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1
