She said her ex robbed her. He was charged. But she told a different tale online, police say.

Bianca Powell told Garner police that her ex-boyfriend robbed her. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
But then, police say, Powell went on Facebook and posted – to the man’s new girlfriend – about how she had lied about the robbery.
Now, charges have been dropped against the ex-boyfriend, and Powell is the one facing charges – one count each of obstruction of justice and making a false report to police, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
On Feb. 15, Powell, of Garner, called police to report the robbery, according to a search warrant made public Wednesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office. The former boyfriend, who was not named in the search warrant, was arrested.
But Garner Officer R.E. McGee was contacted by someone who told her that Powell had been asked on Facebook “why would she have lied about the robbery and send someone to prison who hadn’t done anything to her,” according to the search warrant.
“Her reply was, ‘he can’t have anybody else but me, blah, blah blah, he’s going down ... who give a f that I lied ... you got bond money?” McGee reported in the search warrant.
Investigators later learned that Powell was having the conversation on Facebook with her ex’s new girlfriend, Maiah Aal-Anubi, McGee reported.
Aal-Anubi captured her Facebook conversation with Powell in a screen shot that she gave to police.
“The entire conversation was mainly feuding back and forth in which Bianca Powell showed intense jealousy of the fact that she was no longer with the so-called suspect and the fact that Ms. Aal-Anubi was,” McGee said.
The detective consulted with a prosecutor in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, and charges were dropped against the ex-boyfriend.
McGee obtained a search warrant to review Facebook app messages and conversations, text and voice mail messages on Powell’s cell phone.
Police took Powell into custody Saturday at the Wake County jail. She was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond, a jail spokesman reported Wednesday.
The investigator also reported that Powell’s sister said she had witnessed the alleged robbery. But “numerous attempts” to interview the sister again have “resulted in her being completely irate, uncooperative and her hanging up on me each time contact was made without answering any questions,” McGee reported.
No charges against the sister have been filed.
