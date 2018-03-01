More charges filed against teens accused of shooting at Walmart parking lot

Police on Thursday filed additional charges against two teens involved in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot last week that wounded two people.
Investigators say the victims intended to rob the accused shooter and accomplice during a drug deal that turned violent.
Detectives have charged Bailey Lee Scott, 17, with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied property causing serious Injury and shooting into an occupied property, said Susan Weis, a Fuquay-Varina pokeswoman reported Thursday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
A second man, Carlos Daniel DeJesus, 19, has been charged with one felony count each of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and accessory after the fact for shooting into an occupied property causing serious injury, Weis reported.
Scott and DeJesus were first charged on Monday for the Friday afternoon shooting.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the department store at 1501 E. Broad Street.
Witnesses told police that a man with a medium complexion and thin build approached a black F150 truck and got into an altercation with two teenagers inside the vehicle.
Investigators later learned that Colton Ray Bennett, 18; Patrick Jefferson Dennis, 17; and Seth Palmer Johnson, 17, intended to rob Scott and DeJesus of drugs, according to search warrants filed this week at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Bennett suffered a bullet wound that narrowly missed his cartoid artery after it struck his shoulder and traveled up to his neck. Bennett was being treated at WakeMed’s trauma unit in Raleigh when he told police that a drug deal was arranged by a friend who introduced him to DeJesus via Snapchat.
Bennett and Johnson were passengers in a Ford F-150 when Dennis, the driver, pulled up alongside a white Acura occupied by DeJesus and Scott.
In the parking lot, DeJesus gave money to Dennis, but no drugs were exchanged, police say. When Dennis tried to drive away, DeJesus grabbed the side of the truck and was knocked to the ground.
Scott then ran to the truck and fired gunshots into the truck, striking Bennett and Dennis. Both groups fled from the parking lot, police said.
Dennis drove to WakeMed in Apex. Investigators learned of the shooting victims’ whereabouts after hospital officials called the police department to report they were treating two men with gunshot wounds, Garner detective B.T. Stancil reported in the search warrants.
Bennett and Dennis, both of Fuquay-Varina, and Johnson, of Lillington, were all charged with larceny from a person.
Bennett turned himself in at the Wake County jail on Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. The other two turned themselves in at the Harnett County jail on Wednesday and are on a $20,000 bond.
Scott and DeJesus are being held at the Wake County jail. Scott was held on a $1 million bail before the new charges were filed Thursday. DeJesus had a $500,000 bond.
Authorities at the jail could not be reached for comment Thursday night about DeJesus and Scott’s revised bail amounts following the new charges.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments