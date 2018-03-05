Heroin-fentanyl mix killed 9-month-old; father is charged with child abuse

A man accused of trafficking in heroin is now charged with felony child abuse in the death of his 9-month-old daughter, who ingested a heroin-fentanyl mixture last November.
Albert Gaines Jr., 33, was named in a warrant that Garner police obtained Friday. Police said other charges may follow and that their investigation into the child’s death is continuing.
The baby died Nov. 15.
Never miss a local story.
On Feb. 23, Garner police charged the child’s mother, Lacrystal Renee McClain, 30, with conspiring to traffic in heroin on the day her and Gaines’ baby died and with maintaining a residence as a place to keep or sell drugs.
The arrest warrant issued Friday accused Gaines of not providing supervision to keep the baby from reaching the heroin in the apartment on Westcroft Drive.
Gaines was already in the Wake County Detention Center when he was charged.
Garner police had arrested him Dec. 7 at his home in Wilmington on charges of heroin possession with intent to sell, possession of cocaine and gun possession by a felon on the day the baby died.
Police also had charged him on Feb. 9 with trafficking in heroin that day.
Garner police said the parents called EMS when the girl was unresponsive when Gaines woke up in the afternoon of Nov. 15
The baby had been sleeping in the bed alongside Gaines, police said, and somehow was able to get and ingest the heroin. They declined to discuss details of that on Monday.
A toxicology report determined that the heroin-fentanyl mixture killed the girl, police said.
The new abuse charge brought Gaines’ total bail to $765,000 for all the charges. McClain has been held on $500,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments