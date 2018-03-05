Garner man who attacked jailer sentenced to prison for drug and weapons violations

A Garner man will spend the next 10 years in a federal prison after he was sentenced Monday for drug and weapons violations.
Prosecutors recommended a lengthy sentence for Traveon Shaquille Martin, 24, because he beat a detention officer unconscious and caused a jail fracas while awaiting trial, according to Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt sentenced Martin to 130 months of imprisonment in a Raleigh federal court.
Martin in October pleaded guilty to distribution of crack cocaine and aiding and abetting; distribution of crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
While Martin was awaiting trial at the Brunswick County jail, he struck a detention officer who was passing out food trays. Martin struck the officer several times in the face and head, knocking him to the floor. Martin continued his attack on the officer, who was on the ground and attempting to escape the assault. A second inmate tried to help the officer, but a third inmate jumped into the fray and assaulted the inmate who was attempting to help. Several more inmates started fighting among themselves before additional officers arrived and separated the inmates.
Martin was charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor assault on a government employee and simple assault.
The officer targeted by Martin reported that he lost consciousness during the attack and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. The officer suffered cuts and abrasions about his face, neck and mouth, and a gash on his head which required stitches.
The attack was captured on a jail surveillance video that was shown during the sentencing hearing.
Thomasi McDonald
