Doctors find evidence showing Cary man may have sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

Investigators returned search warrants Tuesday showing that a Cary man charged last month with the felony abuse of a 4-year-old girl also may have also sexually assaulted the child.
Doctors found evidence of the sexual assault when her mother took her to WakeMed in Cary, where she was treated for a fractured skull and other serious injuries, according to search warrants made public Tuesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Ronald Bruce Frazier, Jr. 27, of 157 Clancy Circle, has been in custody at the Wake County jail since Feb. 11, when police charged him with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and intentional child abuse causing serious injuries.
Police have not charged Frazier with statutory rape of the child. But investigators on Tuesday returned two search warrants they used to find evidence that could substantiate the medical official’s findings of sexual assault. One warrant was used to obtain a DNA sample from Frazier. Investigators used the second warrant to seize bed sheets, a comforter and clothing, according to the search warrants.
Never miss a local story.
Capt. Randall Rhyne with the Cary police said the investigation of the case is ongoing.
“If further evidence of additional crimes are discovered, we will work with the District Attorney’s Office to have those charges brought forth,” he wrote in an email Tuesday to The News & Observer.
Frazier is being held in lieu of a $3,150,000 bail, a jail spokeswoman reported Tuesday.
Investigators accused Frazier of attempting to kill the child after they were informed by physicians who examined the girl on Feb. 8 that she had suffered a fractured skull and internal injuries to her liver, according to an arrest warrant filed at the clerk of courts office.
Police also charged Frazier with felony assault of the child’s mother after finding “bruises about her face, back of her head and all over her body by strangulation with both hands around her neck, cutting off air supply,” according to a second arrest warrant.
Frazier was living with the child’s mother, “as if married,” according to the arrest warrant.
Investigators also charged the mother, Kylie Morgan Hamilton, 27, on Feb. 9, with one count of felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury. Hamilton, who is almost five months pregnant, allowed her daughter to be abused by Frazier, police said.
When a physician’s assistant questioned Hamilton at the hospital she first told him that she found her daughter on the floor after she fell out of the top bunk bed. She later told the physician’s assistant that she saw the bruised left eye that evening when she wrapped the child in blankets and brought her to the hospital. The medical official told police that the injury was at least a day old.
Detectives said Hamilton delayed seeking medical care for her child, a “grossly negligent omission” and “reckless disregard for human life” that resulted in the child’s injuries, according to the arrest warrant.
Hamilton has been in custody since her arrest on Feb. 9. On Feb. 13, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Hamilton with being a fugitive from justice after authorities in Jefferson County, Pa. charged her with interfering in a child custody case, according to the City County Bureau of Identification. She is being held at the Wake County jail under a $125,000 bail, a jail spokeswoman reported.
Hamilton told the police that Frazier was physically and mentally abusive, and that she and her daughters were afraid of him.
Search warrants on Tuesday explained in detail, the series of events that led to the charges filed against the Cary couple.
Hamilton, the child’s mother told police that she saw Frazier hit the child in the face on Feb. 7, causing a black eye. The next day, the child complained to her mother of head pain, and the bruising around her eye had grown larger.
Frazier became angry when he was losing an XBox video game, Hamilton said, and he started yelling at her and the children. She said she confronted Frazier about his behavior, and he responded by pounding her in the back of the head with his fists.
Hamilton said she was trying to compose herself when she heard Frazier in her daughters’ bedroom and she heard the child who ended up in the hospital “scream and cry out.” When Hamilton walked into the bedroom, she found the child lying on the floor with “her muscles clenched and screaming hysterically,” Cary detective J.A. Young stated in a search warrant.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments