Man charged with littering – more than 500 pounds of littering

A Siler City man is facing quite a littering charge, after police say he dumped more than 500 pounds of litter behind a business in Raleigh.
“The items dumped were furniture and other personal belongings,” said Capt. Randall Rhyne of the Cary Police Department, which led the investigation.
Police say Trevor Denzail Perry, 25, used a rented U-Haul truck to carry the items that he dumped. Police used rental information from the U-Haul company in their investigation.
Investigators on Tuesday also charged Perry, of 6700 Silk Hope Liberty Road in Siler City, with one felony count each of breaking and entering and of larceny after breaking and entering, according to arrest warrants filed at the Wake County Magistrate’s Office. They say Perry, who also has an address at 111 Carostone Court in Cary, broke into an office at 2101 Lakeside Lofts, where he took an Apple iMac computer and an Apple keyboard. The items were valued at $1,300, according to the warrant.
The breaking and entering took place on Dec. 20, police reported.
Rashae Donte Jackson, the maintenance supervisor at the Lakeside Lofts apartments, said Wednesday that Perry was a familiar sight at the complex, where he was dating someone.
“But she got a new boyfriend when he went to jail,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Perry would sometimes sleep in the business center, where the computer was located.
“It was just a headache,” Jackson said. “One day I got off work early and I caught him in there. I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ I didn’t call the police. I just told him to leave.”
Jackson said the break-in happened about two months later. He said a suspect covered his face to try and avoid detection by what he thought was the one camera in the business center. But there were multiple cameras in the room. Jackson reported the crime and what he saw on the surveillance video to the police.
The littering took place sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. A warrant for Perry’s arrest was issued Feb. 22.
He was arrested Tuesday at a home on Deana Lane in Raleigh, according to the City County Bureau of Identification.
Perry remained in custody Wednesday at the Wake County jail. He is being held under a $18,000 bail, according to the arrest warrant.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
