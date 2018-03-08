Man accused of abducting 13-year-old girl in taxi and sexually assaulting her

Police have accused a Willow Spring man of abducting a 13-year-old girl at knife point and sexually assaulting her, according to search warrants made public Thursday.
Seledonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 52, has been in custody at the Wake County jail since Feb. 27, when police charged him with one felony count each of kidnapping, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of assault on a female, according to arrest warrants filed at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Investigators say the offenses took place between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, according to the warrants.
The victim told police she left her home and was on the 200 block of Demille Street in south Raleigh where a white van with “Fiesta Taxi” in green letters emblazoned on the side approached her. The child said the driver displayed a knife and ordered to get inside the van, according to a search warrant application.
The teen complied but then attempted to jump out of the van while it was leaving the neighborhood. The teen said the driver grabbed her and pulled her back inside.
The driver began telling the teen the sexual acts he desired to have with her, Raleigh detective J.E. Hampton III stated in the search warrant. The driver reportedly told the teen, “I’ll take you to my home and no one will be able to locate you because you don’t have your phone,” Hampton reported.
The van arrived at a mobile home and the driver forced the teen inside, locked the door and ordered her to get on a bed in the living room. She refused, and the driver slapped her in the face. The man began to take off the juvenile’s shirt and grope her. The teen managed to kick the man’s knee and run out of the mobile home to the 2400 block of Three Sons Court, Hampton reported.
Wake deputies arrived, and the teen told them what happened. She said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s with black hair. The deputies took her back to her home and contacted Raleigh police. She told police detectives that she fainted after the man ordered her into the van. She told police that she may have been drugged because when she regained consciousness, her shoes and socks were off and the driver was giggling.
The teen and her family may have known the driver because they gave detectives a photo of a man they knew as “Jose Rosado” who would buy fruit from a stand the family used to operate in Raleigh.
Investigators talked with the owner of Fiesta Taxi about Martinez-Gonzalez, who the owner also knew as “Jose Rosado.” He told the detectives that “Jose” had asked him whether he could repair one of his damaged taxis. The owner agreed and told police that “Jose” had been in possession of the white van for about a week.
Police determined that Martinez-Gonzalez had the van during the same time the child was abducted and attacked.
Investigators say Martinez-Gonzalez abandoned the van at a Sheetz station in Garner. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from a Sheetz station in Garner and confirmed that a man had left the van in the store parking lot the night of the kidnapping, Hampton reported.
Detectives eventually learned that Martinez-Gonzalez is a native of El Salvador and may be in the country illegally. The investigators last week obtained the search warrant to review three cell phones that belong to Martinez-Gonzalez. The officers think the devices might show evidence of the crimes, including photos he may have taken of the teen while she was unconscious in the van.
Martinez-Gonzalez is being held in jail under a $1 million bail.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
