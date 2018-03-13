1 man dies, 1 hurt in shooting at Garner apartment complex

A shooting in a Garner apartment building left one man dead and another hospitalized Tuesday evening, Garner police said.
Up to 8 shots were fired at the apartment at 209 Johnson St., witnesses told ABC11.
The apartments are across the street from North Garner Middle School.
Police said a 27-year-old man died at WakeMed Hospital.
The second man was in the hospital, police said, but his condition was not disclosed.
Police withheld both men's names while they investigated the incident.
The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m., WNCN reported. Police are not looking for any suspects, according to WNCN.
No charges had been filed by Wednesday morning.
