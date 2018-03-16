Bullets flew outside Raleigh's Club Amnesia, police account says

A man with blood on his face and shirt came out of Club Amnesia in the early morning hours of March 10, then returned a few minutes later and began shooting at a group of people, according to a search warrant application from Raleigh police.
When the man opened fire, a security guard working at the club on North Market Drive told officers he drew his gun and began shooting at the armed man, police wrote.
Officers asked for the warrant later that morning so they could search a Porsche Panamera that was parked near the club and that had blood on it.
They turned in the search warrant to the Wake County Clerk of Courts office on Thursday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Police went to the club about 4 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting. They said they found man "lying in the grass near the nightclub suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to his leg."
EMS medics took that man, who has not been identified, to WakeMed Hospital.
Later, a man – who police said the guard identified as the man at whom he had shot – arrived at Duke Raleigh Hospital with gunshot wounds in his shoulders and arms, the search warrant application said.
That man, Jameel Williams, was moved to WakeMed for treatment, police said. They wrote that he also had cuts on his face and torso.
The guard, Jimmy Bridges, told police that he saw the man he later identified as Williams "exit the club with obvious injuries to his face [and] with blood dripping down his shirt."
The man walked away toward the area where police later found the Porsche., Bridges told them.
"After a few minutes, Jimmy Bridges observed Jameel Williams running toward a crowd of people and start shooting at them."
Before Williams ran away, Bridges told police, Bridges heard him saying he had been shot.
The warrant does not make clear whether Williams was hit by any of Bridges' bullets or had only the wounds that Bridges saw earlier when Williams came out of the club.
No one had been charged in the incident as of Friday.
Comments