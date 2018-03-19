Man took himself to the hospital after Garner shooting. Now he is charged with murder.

A man who police said shot and killed another man over a parking dispute in a Garner apartment complex last week has been charged with murder.
Lamar Andrew-Rudol Reynolds, 35, was arrested Friday on warrants accusing him of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He had been hospitalized until then.
Reynolds is accused of shooting and killing Donnie Laquan Finney, 27 on Tuesday. Finney was transported to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries. Garner police initially reported another man was shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital via a personal vehicle, but did not release his name.
It turned out that person was Reynolds, according to Capt. Joe Binns of Garner police. Reynolds drove himself to WakeMed, Binns said.
Never miss a local story.
An argument about a parking space led to the shooting on Tuesday just before 6:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
Reynolds and Finney both lived at the complex where the shooting took place.
Reynolds is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
Comments