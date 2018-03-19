Woman's arrest on St. Pat's a bit of a donnybrook at downtown Raleigh bar

A fracas at a bar on St. Patrick's night led to five charges against a Raleigh woman who police said punched a bouncer, hit one cop in the eye and elbowed a second one and tried to kick him between the legs.
Kaleigh Sue Wilson, 25, of Raleigh was at the Milk Bar at 410 Glenwood Ave. when she threw a drink at a bouncer and punched him in the face, according to arrest warrants.
When police were called about 10:30 p.m., Wilson hit Officer J.S. Loken hard enough to give him a red and swollen eye, the charges said.
She elbowed Officer R.D. Carr in the chest and tried "to kick him between the legs while resisting arrest.," one warrant said.
Never miss a local story.
The Milk Bar had posted a notice on its Facebook page that it was going to be "hosting an epic St. Patrick's Day Block Party on the street in front of our garage doors filled with beer, food, and live music!" It was unclear, however, if that outdoor event had ended by the time Wilson was asked to leave the bar.
Police charged Wilson with one felony – assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury for hurting Loken's eye – and four misdemeanors.
The warrants accused her of assault on a government official for elbowing Carr, simple assault on the bouncer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive.
Wilson posted $25,000 bail and was released pending a first court appearance on the charges.
Comments