Raleigh victim of SC shooting remains hospitalized with spinal injury, official says

One of the victims of a weekend shooting in Five Points is on a ventilator after being shot in the face. Another remains in the hospital with a spinal injury, according to information released during a Monday bond hearing.

Arthur Jones Jr., 22, of Hopkins, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that injured three people and rocked the popular entertainment district just hours after the St. Pat's in Five Points event. He also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One of the victims, Anfernee Kirkland, has been released from the hospital but has a lower back injury that could require future medical treatment, according to victim advocate Tammy Woodle, who spoke during the bond hearing.

Howard Boone Jr., a 23-year-old college student from Raleigh, remains in the hospital with a spinal injury, Woodle said. The third victim, Kidron Amaziah Deal, from Winnsboro, was shot in the face and remains on a ventilator in the hospital, she said.

A magistrate set bond for Jones' charges at $3 million Monday morning.

Investigators said Jones was involved in an unknown argument with another man before he fired multiple shots into a large crowd. Columbia police identified the victims as Boone, 23, from Raleigh, N.C., who attends St. Augustine's University; Kirkland, 22, who is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base; and Deal, 20, from Winnsboro.

During a press conference Monday to kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week, Chief Skip Holbrook said none of the three victims were connected to the argument, and all three were innocent bystanders. He said the availability of guns is the main factor feeding youth violence.

Jones was convicted of strong arm robbery in January 2014, according to State Law Enforcement Division records. He was sentenced under the state's Youthful Offender Act to a term not to exceed six years, SLED records show.

Jones also was charged by Columbia police with domestic violence-first offense in March 2015, according to records. That charge is pending. He was released on a $2,310 bond.

Richland County court records show that Jones requested a jury trial on the domestic violence charge, and a judge continued the case last June.

He faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the attempted murder charges, if convicted.