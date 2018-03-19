Second teen charged in robbery of drugs from Rite Aid

A Wake sheriff's deputy stopped a car in South Raleigh this month for a moving violation. The deputy searched the stopped car and discovered enough opiate medications in the trunk to stock a drug store: more than 400 milliliters liquid Promethazine-Codeine, 329 morphine sulfate pills, 307 Oxycodone pills and 17 methadone hydrochloride pills.
Last week, police charged the stopped motorist, Jordan Alec Gentri, 19, of Clayton, with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Rite Aid store on Kildiare Farm Road in Cary. Gentri also was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin.
Detectives on Monday took into custody a teen who they think gave Gentri the drugs and charged him with the Rite Aid robbery.
Seth William Beahm, 17, of 5221 Dutchman Drive in Raleigh, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday at the Wake County Magistrate's Office.
Investigators say Beahm and Gentri threatened two Rite Aid employees with a black handgun during the heist and took 24 bottles of opiates valued at $6,683.80, according to the arrest warrants.
The robbery happened on March 6, police reported.
One day after the robbery, someone called 911 to report that Gentri had overdosed on pills at Beahm's home, according to the search warrant.
Gentri survived the overdose, but he and Beahm were "vague in providing information on what Jordan Gentri took and where he got what he overdosed on other than saying 'pills,'" sheriff's investigator K. Kay stated in the search warrant application.
Two days after the overdose, on March 9, Gentri was behind the wheel of a car that Kay stopped near the intersection of Ten-Ten Road and Grayhawk Place. Kay found the opioid drugs in the trunk and took Gentri into custody.
Gentri waived his rights during police questioning even though he knew the information he shared with the deputies could be used against him, Kay reported.
Gentri said all of the drugs that were in the trunk of his car came from Beahm's home "because Scott Beahm was worried that his parents would find all the items," Kay stated in the search warrant.
Gentri told the deputies that Beahm had more bags of pills and bottles of codeine, in his bedroom closets, underneath his bed and in his attic space.
Deputies used the search warrant to seize an array of drugs and related materials; several marijuana grinders, several more digital scales, water pipes, bong pipes, a glass pipe and natural pipe, four syringes filled with an undisclosed oil, cannabis oil, a wooden box that contained pills and pill containers.
Beahm was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, felony possession of drugs, trafficking opium or heroin, manufacturing a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the City County Bureau of Identification.
Deputies transported the teen to the Wake County jail, where he was placed under a $500,000 bail, a jail spokesman reported.
The investigators also found two ski masks and ammo, according to the search warrant.
The bail amount was increased by $75,000 with the robbery charges, the jail spokesman reported.
Gentri has been in custody at the Wake County jail since March 9 for the trafficking charges, under a $2 million bond. That amount was increased by $100,000 Friday for the armed robbery charges, a jail spokesman reported.
