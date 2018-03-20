A 19-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were charged with assaulting a 15-year-old student at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, of March 19, 2018.
A 19-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were charged with assaulting a 15-year-old student at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, of March 19, 2018. File illustration
A 19-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were charged with assaulting a 15-year-old student at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, of March 19, 2018. File illustration

Crime

Man, woman accused of assaulting 15-year-old student at Millbrook High School

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

March 20, 2018 11:29 AM

RALEIGH

A man and woman were arrested at Millbrook High School on Monday and charged with beating a 15-year-old male student and trespassing on school grounds.

Jairon_Xavier_Alston.JPG
Jairon Xavier Alston
CCBI

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jairon Xavier Alston, 19, was arrested at the school after a school resource officer called other officers for help, officials said.

According to an arrest warrant, Alston assaulted another person "by punching him repeatedly while he was on the floor." Police charged Alston with assault and battery and second-degree trespassing on school grounds, both misdemeanors.

At the same time police were making the arrest at the high school at 2201 Spring Forest Road, officers were arresting Ivory Jade Alston, 35, at Millbrook Middle School at 3801 Spring Forest Road.

Ivory_Jade_Alston.JPG
Ivory Jade Alston
CCBI

Ivory Alston also was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and trespassing at the high school.

The charges did not disclose whether police think they know why the 15-year-old was attacked.

Police said the Alstons were believed to be related, but they could not confirm how. Different addresses for them are listed in arrest records.

Both Alstons were freed on bail and are scheduled to appear in court April 9.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  