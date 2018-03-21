Man arrested in shooting outside Club Amnesia in Raleigh

A wounded man who police said fired a gun at a group of people outside the Club Amnesia nightclub March 10 has been charged with assault and gun-possession charges.
Jameel El-Amin Williams, 41, was arrested Tuesday when he was released from WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Arrest warrants, which police had been holding since the day of the early morning shooting, accused Williams of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into occupied property, and gun possession by a felon.
Witnesses told police that a man had come out of the club on North Market Drive with blood on his face and dripping down his shirt.
A security guard told police that the man, later identified as Williams, had gone toward a parked car, then returned with a handgun and began firing.
A man shot at the club was taken to a hospital, and he is the person Williams is accused of assaulting.
Williams turned up at Duke Raleigh Hospital after the shooting for treatment of gunshot wounds in his shoulder and arms and was later transferred to WakeMed, police said.
Police have not said if they know how Williams was shot, and their investigation is continuing, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
It has not been disclosed whether any shots fired by the security guard hit Williams.
The gun-possession charge was based on Williams' having been convicted in Burke County in 1999 of second-degree murder in 1997.
He was released from prison in 2012.
People convicted on felonies are not allowed to have guns under both state and federal laws.
Williams was being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.
