Raleigh man called 'a person of interest' in death of woman found in Garner ditch

Wake County sheriff's deputies have obtained two search warrants to review the email account and cell phone information of a man who said that he had spent time with Faith Chere Bevan before her body was found in a ditch early Sunday.
Investigators Wednesday described the man as "a person of interest," but they have not made an arrest, according to search warrant applications made public Wednesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Deputies have not disclosed the cause of death for Bevan, 24, whose body was found about five miles south of her home at 1002 Buckhorn Road in Garner.
The sheriff's office received a call around 7:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who discovered Bevan's body in the 7800 block of Caddy Road.
"Oh yes, it's an emergency," the woman told a dispatcher in a 911 recording made public Wednesday. "A lady is laying in the ditch right in my neighborhood. She's right here in the ditch."
Sheriff's deputies found Bevan's body around 10 a.m.
Bevan, the second youngest of four children, grew up in Garner and graduated from Middle Creek High School in 2012. She was the mother of a daughter, Mylah, who will turn 6 in May.
Bevan's sister, Kristi Patula, 27, said Mylah was her sister's first priority and that she was a stay-at-home mom living with her parents while pursuing a degree in radiology from Wake Technical Community College.
"She was very smart and very, very strong," her brother, Gabriel Bevan, 28, said Wednesday. "She always had an affinity for people who felt left out. She did not like to hear about people being mistreated."
Patula said she last spoke with her sister on Saturday, the day before she was found. The two sisters, along with their mother Angela Bevan and Mylah, all went shopping
"She was very happy that day," Patula said. "She was looking forward to hanging out with her friends and maybe going to the movies. Going out and having some fun."
Bevan's body was sent to the medical examiner's office. Deputies have not disclosed a cause of death. The search warrants indicated that Bevan was found with her shirt pulled up and the back waist of her jeans pulled down.
A witness told investigators that they saw Bevan getting into the vehicle of Raleigh man hours before her body was found. The man later confirmed that he had spent time with Bevan before her death, according to the search warrants that were filed Wednesday afternoon.
The man also told deputies that he had exchanged phone messages with Bevan throughout the day.
"This would indicate the victim was active on her phone on the day of her death," sheriff's investigator W.P. Gray stated in one of the search warrant applications.
The man, who has not been charged, refused sheriff's investigators' requests to search his phone, according to the warrants.
The deputies are trying to establish a timeline of events leading up to Bevan's death and evidence that might indicate how she died. The officers used the search warrants to review Apple iCloud data for any voicemails, pictures, video and the like that may have been stored in the Raleigh man's iPhone.
Gabriel Bevan said family members want to get his sister's story out to the public — who she was and the tragic end to her life. He said she deserves justice and the family needs closure so that they can begin a long, slow healing process.
"That hole, I think it's always going to be there," he said. "Her daughter is the legacy of who she was."
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the case to call 919-856-6911.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-673-5036, @thomcdonald
