Raleigh police arrest mother after Facebook video apparently shows baby smoking

Raleigh police arrested a mother on Wednesday after a video began to go viral on Facebook apparently showing a baby smoking.
"Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby," the Raleigh Police Department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody."
Police did not release the names of the mother or the child. Police also did not say what the mother was charged with.
Never miss a local story.
Facebook user Fendi Sheed shared screenshots and video from "Bree Bhadd's" page of a child apparently smoking.
"Get her arrested and report her page," Sheed wrote. "Warning: This video is very graphic."
After Raleigh police posted on Facebook thanking the community for bringing the video to their attention, Sheed wrote: "I'm glad I could help spread this awareness and get this woman taken down and the baby in good hands. That was my sole purpose for posting it. I'm not a hero, I just didn't want that baby suffering like that anymore."
Comments