NC veterinary employee used pet owners' credit cards to spend nearly $12,000, police say

A Clayton Animal Hospital employee was arrested after allegedly spending thousands of dollars online with pet owners' credit cards.

Clayton police arrested Jennifer Nicole Meadows, 30, of Grovewood Drive in Clayton on Tuesday.

Investigators said Meadows knowingly made more than 200 fraudulent online credit card purchases worth more than $11,760.51 using identification and credit card numbers of pet owners and the animal hospital owner over the course of about a month.

Meadows was charged with 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft after she used credit cards from at least 15 different people to make dozens of purchases online.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The purchases were made on Amazon.com and included Coach purses, a Star Wars Chewbacca figure and a Black & Decker cordless drill, police said.

She was arrested at her home without incident, police said, and taken to the Johnston County jail in Smithfield where she was being held under a $350,000 bond.

Clayton police said there may be other victims.

Anyone who is a client of Clayton Animal Hospital on U.S. 70 Business in Clayton and may suspect suspicious credit card charges can contact Clayton police Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.