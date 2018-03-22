Charge reduced for mother accused of letting toddler smoke marijuana

A mother at the center of a social media firestorm over a video of a toddler smoking marijuana received a lesser charge Thursday during a first appearance in a Wake County courtroom.
Brianna Ashanti Loftin of Raleigh could have spent more than 30 years behind bars if convicted of aiding her 1-year-old child to smoke a marijuana blunt and posting it on social media late last year.
But a Wake prosecutor, during Loftin's first court appearance, agreed to charge the 20-year-old Raleigh woman under a lesser felony that could result in her facing 17 years behind bars.
Police charged Lofton, 20, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane, on Wednesday. She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond. The baby was placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.
In two videos, an adult's hand is shown holding a brown cigar or cigarette to the child's mouth. The child is seen exhaling smoke in both videos. Raleigh police warrants said Lofton was accused of "causing, encouraging and aiding a one-year-old child to smoke a marijuana blunt" on Dec. 1, 2017.
State arrest records show Lofton had previously been arrested for simple assault in August last year and simple affray in August and in July of last year.
Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Raleigh police Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Raleigh police Lt. Jason Hodge said, "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
