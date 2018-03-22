Top 10 most dangerous cities in North Carolina, according to the FBI

Lumberton is the most dangerous city in North Carolina, according to FBI crime data.

Ranking website Road Snacks mined FBI crime data from 2016 to determine the most dangerous cities in the Tar Heel state. Data for 2017 will become available in October.

The FBI periodically releases crime data and statistics publicly, but the agency does not rank cities or towns.

The top 10, in order, according to Road Snacks are:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

1. Lumberton

2. Oxford

3. Kinston

4. Laurinburg

5. Forest City

6. Wadesboro

7. Henderson

8. Goldsboro

9. Roanoke Rapids

10. Pineville

Analysts considered both violent and property crimes on a per-capita basis in North Carolina cities with a population more than 5,000 — 90 Tar Heel cities.

The report said Durham does not report its crime data to the FBI and was therefore left off the ranking list.

In 2016, there were 393 violent crimes in Lumberton. Residents there, based on the FBI data, have a 1 in 55 chance of being raped, assaulted or killed.





There's a 1 in about 14 chance of being the victim of a crime in Oxford.

Kinston had 257 violent crimes from 2014-16, which was less than previous years, but its property crime rate remained high.

Wadesboro residents have a 1 in 16.7 chance of being a victim of a property crime.

Charlie Rose's hometown of Henderson had more than 200 violent crimes in 2016 and those numbers are increasing.

Property and violent crimes in Goldsboro have been decreasing since 2011, but residents still have a 1 in 92 chance of being a victim of violent crime.

While property crime dropped by 10 percent in 2014-16 in Roanoke Rapids, violent crime rose by 11 percent during the same time and residents have a 1 in 14.6 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime.

The top three safest cities in North Carolina were: Pinehurst, Holly Springs and Elon.

For more information, go to www.roadsnacks.net/most-dangerous-cities-in-north-carolina.