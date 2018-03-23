Raleigh man had 1.6 pounds of meth, 2 guns in car, Garner police charge

A Raleigh man had a bit over 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine in his car and two guns when police stopped him Thursday night near South Garner Park, according to charges against him.
The charges allege that Taylor Samuel Nienke, 25, of Silver Sage Drive had 764 grams – 1.64 pounds – of meth in a Honda.
Nienke was charged with trafficking in meth, maintaining the car as a place to keep and sell drugs, felony possession of a Schedule I drug (the methamphetamine) and felony possession of a drug within 1,000 feet of the park.
Police also charged Nienke with carrying two concealed guns: a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol and a .22-caliber rifle.
Nienke was held overnight in lieu of $250,000 bail pending a court appearance.
