Police respond to bomb threat at The Streets at Southpoint. ... Developing

Durham police are investigating a bomb threat at The Streets of Southpoint.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said a caller alerted authorities to the threat of a potential bomb at 3:11 p.m. Sunday. The call was placed from a phone in Virginia, Glenn said.
The Nordstrom department store located inside the largest of The Streets at Southpoint buildings was the primary focus of the threat.
As of 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the Nordstrom store remained closed as law enforcement, already at the scene, waited the arrival of a bomb squad for further investigation. All other stores at The Streets at Southpoint remained open.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available,
